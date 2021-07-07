College student held for harassing Sanam Shetty

The accused allegedly sent her messages on WhatsApp

The Cyber Crime Cell at Adyar on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth from Nanmangalam in Tiruchi district for allegedly sending abusive messages to actor Sanam Shetty on her social media page.

Last week, Ms. Shetty lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police about abusive messages and threats to her on social media.

She has acted in more than 20 films in southern languages and shot into the limelight after her participation in Tamil Bigg Boss 4. She has been active in sharing her photos on social media.

After investigation into her complaint, personnel of the Cyber Crime Cell traced the accused, who was identified as Roy John Paul, a college student.

He reportedly told the police that he hated the actor who reportedly criticised men in general on the Bigg Boss show.

He sent the abusive messages repeatedly to her Instagram page though she blocked him. Later, he started sending abusive messages on WhatsApp.

The police booked him under Section 294(b) (uttering obscene words) of the IPC and provisions of the Information Technology Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.