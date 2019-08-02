College student granted bail

A college student, arrested on charges of rioting in Arumbakkam, has been granted bail by the Principal Sessions Court.

After a group of students from Pachaiyappa’s College attacked another group with swords and knives on an arterial road in Arumbakkam on July 23, the police had arrested a couple of students, including Madhan and Shruthi.

Filing a bail petition before the Principal Sessions Court, advocate K.S. Raju said Madhan was not at the place of occurence. He also stated that Madhan took treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on June 24 for injury on his hand, and was therefore not attending college.

In the bail order, Principal Sessions Judge R. Selvakumar said as per the case diary, the petitioner (Madhan) had a fracture on his right hand. According to the prosecution, the petitoner sustained a fracture when he attempted to escape from police custody on July 24 at 11 p.m. But the petitioner submitted that he was assaulted by the police.

“Whatever it is, the fracture sustained by the petitioner is an undisputed fact. Considering the injury sustained by him, this court is of the view that this is a case fit to grant bail to the petitioner,” the Judge said, while ordering Madhan to be released on bail on execution of a bond for ₹10,000, with two sureties.