College student from city spends a day as British Deputy High Commissioner

October 11, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A student at Women’s Christian College, Misha Sivaram spent a day as the British Deputy High Commissioner in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after being declared the regional winner of the ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’ contest.

The competition was held to commemorate The International Day of the Girl, celebrated every year on October 11.

A graduate in Literature and Communication studies, Ms. Misha, who is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in international studies, experienced a broad range of diplomatic activities. Starting the day with chairing an all-staff meeting at the Deputy High Commission, she then visited a visual effects company based in Chennai, which has its international operations centre in London, and attended the plenary of the Low Emission Zoning Project by the British High Commission in partnership with the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission.

Ms. Misha, Deputy High Commissioner for the Day, said: “The day spent at the British (Deputy) High Commission has been the most monumental moment in my life so far. It was an extraordinary experience. The people I have met and the places I have been to as part of this experience will remain special.”

Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner, said: “The High Commissioner for a Day contest run by the U.K. in India network is an important milestone in the U.K.-India joint commitment to promote gender equality. We use this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and nudge our ‘pledge for progress’ partners to do the same.”

