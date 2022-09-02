College student found dead on staircase

A 19-year-old college student died after she slipped and fell down while climbing the stairs on Friday.

The victim was identified as Roshini Sharma, 19, a third year B. Com student in a private college on Vepery High Road. Her parents, Sunil Sharma and Sheena Sharma, run a pharmacy in Elephant Gate.

She came to her college after a gap of 10 days. She told her friends over phone that she was climbing up to the fourth floor at 8.30 a.m. but she did not reach her classroom. A lecturer found her unconscious near the stairs. The staff rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Vepery police have registered a case and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem.