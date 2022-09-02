College student found dead on staircase

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 21:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old college student died after she slipped and fell down while climbing the stairs on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as Roshini Sharma, 19, a third year B. Com student in a private college on Vepery High Road. Her parents, Sunil Sharma and Sheena Sharma, run a pharmacy in Elephant Gate. 

She came to her college after a gap of 10 days. She told her friends over phone that she was climbing up to the fourth floor at 8.30 a.m. but she did not reach her classroom. A lecturer found her unconscious near the stairs. The staff rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vepery police have registered a case and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app