ADVERTISEMENT

College student found dead in hostel room in Thandalam near Sriperumbudur 

Published - May 19, 2024 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old engineering student found dead in a hostel in Thandalam near Sriperumbudur on Friday. Police said that it was a case of suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the victim has been identified as Ramaiah Bhukala, 21, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who was studying third-year engineering course in a private engineering college. He was staying in the college hostel room with three other students.

Sriperumbudur police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem . Preliminary investigation revealed that he was investing in online share trading through a mobile phone app after borrowing money from his friends. He lost a huge sum at one night and was not able to repay the loan.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US