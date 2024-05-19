College student found dead in hostel room in Thandalam near Sriperumbudur 

A 21-year-old engineering student found dead in a hostel in Thandalam near Sriperumbudur on Friday. Police said that it was a case of suicide.

Police said the victim has been identified as Ramaiah Bhukala, 21, a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who was studying third-year engineering course in a private engineering college. He was staying in the college hostel room with three other students.

Sriperumbudur police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem . Preliminary investigation revealed that he was investing in online share trading through a mobile phone app after borrowing money from his friends. He lost a huge sum at one night and was not able to repay the loan.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)