College student falls to his death from train at Avadi station
A 21-year-old student, studying in a private college near Avadi, was killed after he fell from a suburban train on Tuesday. The victim was identified as R. Naresh, a resident of Seven Wells.
A senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said Naresh took the train at the Hindu College railway station. He was standing on the footboard, and when the train reached the Avadi station, he fell.
He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital but was pronounced brought dead.
