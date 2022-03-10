College student falls to death from suburban train

Two students were standing at the door and slipped from the moving train near Perambur

Two students were standing at the door and slipped from the moving train near Perambur

A 19-year-old college student died after he slipped and fell from a moving suburban train. His friend was grievously injured .

The police identified the victim as V. Venkatesan, 19, Perumbakkam, a second year student of B.A., Economics in a college in Aminjikarai. His friend, who was injured, was identified as T. Vijay, 19, from Tiruvallur district, also second year student of B.A..

On Wednesday evening, the two boarded a suburban train to go home. When the train was moving between Perambur and Perambur Loco station, the students, who were standing near the door slipped and fell. The Government Railway Police are investigating.

Killed in acccident

A 24-year-old engineer, who was returning home after dropping his friend at the airport, died when his car rammed the median and toppled.

The victim was identified as M. Mugunthan, 24, an engineer from Tiruchi who was working in a private company in the city. He was staying in a rented flat at Neelankarai. His friend Sivakumar, also an engineer, recently got a job abroad.

Around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, Mugunthan was returning home in his car after dropping Mr. Sivakumar at the airport when his car hit the median on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road. Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai, are investigating.