College student drowns in pond near Chennai

May 01, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old college student drowned in a pond in Chengalpattu district, when he went there with his friends, for a swim, on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as S. Mohanram, of Kancheepuram, a student of a private college in Kattankulathur. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior police officer of Chengalpattu district said Mohanram, along with seven of his friends had gone to swim in the small pond of the Palar river near the Arungundram school powerhouse, to celebrate his birthday. However Mohanram, who did not know how to swim, was suddenly caught in the slush of the pond, and drowned.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police, on being alerted, retrieved the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT