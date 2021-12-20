College student arrested after schoolgirl ends life

A 17-year-old girl was found dead and a suicide note was found

A college student was arrested on Monday in Mangadu police station in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police officer of Mangadu station said the girl studying in a government school committed suicide on Saturday alleging sexual harassment by a few persons.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents and the suicide note, the police registered a case and found that the victim had taken the step due to sexual harassment caused by the accused who befriended the girl while attending tuition classes.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).