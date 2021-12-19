College professor arrested for sexual harassment of students

Police action follows protest by students on campus

The city police have arrested a college professor on charges of sexually harassing students. The police action followed a protest by students on the campus demanding his arrest.

The police identified the accused as Abraham Alex, 53, a professor at an arts and science college at Jalladianpet where he taught hotel management. For the last two years, he had been sexually harassing the girls by sending obscene messages. Recently, he allegedly groped a girl on the campus and molested three others.

Even after the crime was reported to the management, action had not been taken against him, said the students who staged a protest on Friday. The girls called the police control room and the helpline for women. Later, the police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry.

A senior officer said: “One of the victims gave a written complaint and three others followed suit. Based on their complaints, the Pallikaranai police registered a case and arrested the accused.”

Abraham Alex has been booked under Section 354 A(Sexual Harassment) 1 (ii) (Demand or request for sexual favours) and a provision of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.