College principal held in ‘law degree scam’

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has claimed that it has unearthed a major scam, where degrees were bought and sold with forged attendance records.

“The principal of a private law college in Kadapa was arrested on Wednesday. He created records stating that the students had necessary attendance, even though they didn’t attend regular classes. He also issued bona fide certificates to several, with the intention to cheat the Bar Council, investigation has revealed,” said sources.

Following a complaint from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP), the Esplanade police, two months ago, arrested B. Vipin, a railway guard who obtained a bona fide certificate from a private law college principal, showing that he had 80% attendance, although he did not attend classes at all.

The application of Vipin, 59, of Villivakkam, to enrol in the Bar was rejected by the council, since he had studied law between 2015-2018 in Andhra Pradesh, while serving in the Southern Railway as a guard. The case was transferred to the CCB later.

On investigation, the CCB arrested Himavantha Kumar, 54, principal of Smt. Basava Rama Tarakam Memorial Law College, Kadapa. The arrest is seen as the tip of the iceberg.

“We have credible evidence that over 20 persons were given certificates by the principal, showing that they had over 70% attendance, even without attending regular classes. Many from Tamil Nadu joined law courses in private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. They obtained degrees without attending regular classes, simply by making a payment ₹40,000-60,000. We are collecting details about persons who obtained law degrees in a fraudulent manner from other States,” police sources said.

Over 1,000 advocates who obtained their degrees from Andhra Pradesh and other States, have, in a similar manner, enrolled with the Bar Council.

P.S. Amalraj, chairman of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council, said preliminary reports suggested that advocates serving with the State and Central governments, or private firms, had obtained degrees in a fradulent manner. “We are deterimined to take action against those who have enrolled with the Bar Council with fake records. However, we have given them a chance — such persons have been advised to come forward, on their own, to withdraw their enrolment and surrender their identity cards.”

He said criminal action would be initiated against those who continued with their enrolment, with degrees and certificates obtained in a fraudulent manner. The Bar Council has also written to authorities in other States to warn them of the scam, to prevent such a fraud from recurring.