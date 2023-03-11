ADVERTISEMENT

College principal arrested on charge of sexual harassment

March 11, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested George Abraham,  principal of Physical Education College, for sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl student. 

According to the police, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. All Women police, Saidapet, registered a case and arrested him in the city. 

The police said George Abraham constantly harassed a minor girl and inappropriately touched the girl in gym session. He threatened her when she resisted his advances. 

George Abraham was booked following a complaint from a girl student studying post-graduation last year. The complainant alleged that Abraham had been sending obscene messages and sexually harassing her.

