College officials told to work till 7 p.m. during House session

The Directorate of College Education (DCE) has instructed college officials to remain in the college premises till 7 p.m. during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session in the coming days.
According to a circular issued by the DCE, the principals of government and aided institutions and regional joint directors would have to work till 7 p.m. as they would be required to provide details to the department as and when information is sought.
The director also instructed the officials to provide details in a clear format as soon as it is sought and not to take leave during the session.
According to some college officials, this is the first time such a circular has been issued. The Assembly will be in session to discuss the demand for grants for various departments from March 9 to April 9.
