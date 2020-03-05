Chennai

College officials told to work till 7 p.m. during House session

The Directorate of College Education (DCE) has instructed college officials to remain in the college premises till 7 p.m. during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session in the coming days.

According to a circular issued by the DCE, the principals of government and aided institutions and regional joint directors would have to work till 7 p.m. as they would be required to provide details to the department as and when information is sought.

The director also instructed the officials to provide details in a clear format as soon as it is sought and not to take leave during the session.

According to some college officials, this is the first time such a circular has been issued. The Assembly will be in session to discuss the demand for grants for various departments from March 9 to April 9.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 1:00:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/college-officials-told-to-work-till-7-pm-during-house-session/article30985632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY