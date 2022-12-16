  1. EPaper
College observes National Energy Conservation day

December 16, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI: SIMATS School of Engineering observed the National Energy Conservation Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganeshjayarraj, superintending engineer, Tangedco, advised students to ensure that energy was conserved for the future generations, and urged them to use it efficiently.

V.C. Pradeep Kumar, proprietor, Nakshatra Automation, spoke about inclusion of smart sensors and automation systems in daily use, according to a press release.

The objective of the event was to educate students about the importance of energy conservation for the present and future generations.

The guests also planted a few saplings

