College lecturer held by Thiruvanmiyur police for job fraud

A college lecturer was arrested by the Thiruvanmiyur police for defrauding a couple to the tune of ₹15 lakh, on the pretext of getting job appointments at a government school.

The police said Manikandan, 45, paid ₹15 lakh to M. Thirumalai, 46, a mathematics lecturer, after the latter promised to get jobs in government schools for Manikandan and his wife. Thirumalai failed to keep his promise, and refused to pay back the amount he received from them. He threatened the complainant Manikandan when the latter demanded repayment.

After investigation, the Thiruvanmiyur police arrested Thirumalai, and remanded him to judicial custody.

