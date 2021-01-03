College given autonomous status

CHENNAI

03 January 2021 02:41 IST

St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai, which is affiliated to Anna University, has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission for a period of 10 years from the academic year 2020-21.

Since the college’s founding in 1994, its students have secured 1,445 university ranks, including 62 gold medals. It has been accorded an A+ ranking by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Advertising

Advertising