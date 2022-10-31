College girl knocked down by train while the crossing track at Vandalur railway station

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old girl was killed near Vandalur railway station after being hit by a suburban train when she tried to cross the railway track on Sunday evening. The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tambaram are investigating.

A senior official of the GRP said Soniya, a resident of Anna Nagar and studying in a private college, had gone to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur with her friends on Sunday morning. She and her friends were returning to the Vandalur railway station to board the suburban train and crossed the railway tracks to reach the platform when she was hit by a suburban train. She was killed on the spot.

The Tambaram GRP personnel visited the accident spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway along with Railway Protection Force and GRP have been organising several awareness programmes in colleges and schools to avoid footboard travel and crossing of the railway tracks.