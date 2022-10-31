College girl knocked down by train while the crossing track at Vandalur railway station

The victim, a resident of Anna Nagar, and her friends were returning after vising the Vandalur zoo on October 30

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 31, 2022 17:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old girl was killed near Vandalur railway station after being hit by a suburban train when she tried to cross the railway track on Sunday evening. The Government Railway Police (GRP) Tambaram are investigating.

A senior official of the GRP said Soniya, a resident of Anna Nagar and studying in a private college, had gone to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur with her friends on Sunday morning. She and her friends were returning to the Vandalur railway station to board the suburban train and crossed the railway tracks to reach the platform when she was hit by a suburban train. She was killed on the spot.

The Tambaram GRP personnel visited the accident spot and sent the body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway along with Railway Protection Force and GRP have been organising several awareness programmes in colleges and schools to avoid footboard travel and crossing of the railway tracks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app