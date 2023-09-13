ADVERTISEMENT

College distributes assistive devices and artificial limbs

September 13, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:13 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Over 225 artificial limbs and assistive devices were distributed for free of charge at a mega camp held in Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women here.  The valedictory of the camp conducted between September 3 and 5 on the campus was held at SKPC Convention Centre on Tuesday. The college management and SKPD Charity supported the camp. 

Deepa Venkat, managing trustee of Swarna Bharath Trust and daughter of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the chief guest, praised the institution saying, “Action speaks, not words.” She spoke about the trust’s charity work on the occasion. 

Vishnu group of companies’ director J. Vishnu, BMVSS co-founder Anis Hussain, honorary secretary Inder Chand Jain, member-in charge of hostel Vijay Kumar, member-in charge of office administration S.L. Sudershanam participated. 

Other participants included Selva Sitaraman, plastic surgeon from Gleneagles Global Hospital, besides the college principal and correspondent T. Mohanasree. Senior college officials, staff and students participated.

