HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

College distributes assistive devices and artificial limbs

September 13, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:13 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Over 225 artificial limbs and assistive devices were distributed for free of charge at a mega camp held in Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women here.  The valedictory of the camp conducted between September 3 and 5 on the campus was held at SKPC Convention Centre on Tuesday. The college management and SKPD Charity supported the camp. 

Deepa Venkat, managing trustee of Swarna Bharath Trust and daughter of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the chief guest, praised the institution saying, “Action speaks, not words.” She spoke about the trust’s charity work on the occasion. 

Vishnu group of companies’ director J. Vishnu, BMVSS co-founder Anis Hussain, honorary secretary Inder Chand Jain, member-in charge of hostel Vijay Kumar, member-in charge of office administration S.L. Sudershanam participated. 

Other participants included Selva Sitaraman, plastic surgeon from Gleneagles Global Hospital, besides the college principal and correspondent T. Mohanasree. Senior college officials, staff and students participated.

Related Topics

disabled

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.