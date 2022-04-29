Collectors told to check fire safety in all hospitals

Health Secretary to submit a report to Chief Secretary after receiving their inputs

Health Secretary to submit a report to Chief Secretary after receiving their inputs

After a fire broke out in a building at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Wednesday, all district collectors were instructed to conduct another round of inspection of all hospitals to check fire safety within a month following which the Health Secretary would submit a report to the Chief Secretary.

Noting that fire safety audits were a continuous process, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said they were taking steps to take up fire safety audits as well as Public Works Department audits again. A fire broke out in a surgical store at Bradfield surgical block, one of the oldest buildings at RGGGH, on Wednesday morning. There were no casualties.

Three assessment teams were put in place to assess the damage in the fire, he said. “There is mainly structural damage,” he said and added that it was estimated at ₹2 crore. Hospital authorities said there were one lakh masks in the store.

Already, ramps and fire safety arrangements were put in place in 157 institutions of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and 95 institutions of the Directorate of Medical Education at a total cost of ₹114.69 crore.

“We have an expert committee as per a court order. A total of 6,789 hospitals were inspected through the Fire and Rescue Services department and the required rectifications intimated to hospitals. This is a continuous process,” he said.

This included 64 government tertiary care institutions, 330 secondary care institutions, 852 private hospitals in Chennai, 4,248 private hospitals in other districts and 22 private medical colleges.

As per fire safety norms, hospitals were already instructed on what kind of material should be kept in the basements, to check generators and keep combustible materials separately. “It was a close shave,” the Health Secretary said. He appreciated the efforts by postgraduate medical students, staff nurses and doctors in shifting the patients to safety.