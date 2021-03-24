Chennai

Collectors’ pack of stamps released

Department of Posts has released a collectors’ pack of stamps for the years 2019 and 2020. Philatelists may purchase them at the Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office.

According to a press release, B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, released the packs on Monday and they were received by Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region.

Every year, the department issues collectors’ packs for the benefit of philatelists. Stamps released during the entire year are provided together for those who may not have purchased them. While collectors’ pack 2019 is priced at ₹1,350, the one for 2020 costs ₹420.

