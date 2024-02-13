Collectors asked to improve Aadhaar capture while registering births, deaths in Civil Registration System

February 13, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has asked all District Collectors to ensure that all line departments implementing the Registration of Births and Deaths under the Civil Registration System (CRS) collect Aadhaar details at the time of registering births and deaths and enter the details in the CRS software.

In a letter to the Collectors, T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, who is also the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths, said that all line departments implementing the Registration of Births and Deaths under CRS were informed to collect Aadhaar numbers on a voluntary basis. The Registrar General of India has clarified that birth and death certificates are acceptable documents for establishing the identity of an individual.

The CRS database, he said, was of immense use to the Tamil Nadu government for implementing various welfare schemes and for data purity and data governance. As government welfare schemes should reach the genuine beneficiaries, it has been insisted that registration of Aadhaar number is important during registration of births and deaths, he added.

The directorate shared details of district and registration unit type-wise Aadhaar data collected — for mother and father in case of birth registration and for deceased in case of death registration for January 2024. This was to enable the Collectors to review low-performing line departments and to improve the coverage of Aadhaar numbers while registering births and deaths.

The DPH requested that necessary instructions be issued to all line departments to avoid entering of invalid Aadhaar numbers and addresses in the Tamil Nadu CRS software while registering births and deaths to avoid difficulty in matching the Aadhaar number and addresses entered in the CRS database with the database of various welfare schemes.

Of the total 58,801 deaths registered in the State, Aadhaar details were captured for 71.4% of the deceased in the CRS software in 2024 (as of February 3). In Chennai, where 5,373 deaths were registered, the Aadhaar details were captured for 1,764 of the deceased, registering a coverage of 32.8%.

In birth registration, the father’s Aadhaar details were captured in 65% of the total 55,979 registered births in the State. The mother’s Aadhaar details were captured in 66.8% of the births. In Chennai, 36.3% of the father’s Aadhaar details and 35.8% of mother’s details were captured for the total 5,973 registered births.

