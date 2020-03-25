Collector warns people against violating rules during lockdown

With the view to prevent the spread of coronavirus, restrictions have been imposed by the Tamil Nadu government across the State. These came into effect from 6 p.m. on March 24 and will be in force till 6 a.m. on April 1.

Some rules which people have to adhere to during the lockdown are: no public or private transport, including auto and taxis will be allowed. Inter-district and intra-state transport will also be shut.

All shops, except those dealing in essentials like groceries, milk, vegetables, poultry and fish, will remain closed. Construction work, except those required for emergency purposes, will be stopped. But workers must be paid wages during this period.

Announcing the modalities of the lockdown announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday, Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy said 15 entry points to the district and 26 village checkposts would be manned by officials from health, revenue and police to screen the passengers as well as the stocks being to the district.

He said during the lockdown period, meeting of five or more persons is prohibited.

Those violating the rule would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, he warned. Seventy-four people were in home quarantine in the district and they are being monitored by health officials, he said. Stickers attached with geotags have been pasted on doors and the wrist bands of quarantined individuals for monitoring purposes, Mr. Kandasamy said.

He sought the cooperation of the people to prevent the spread of the virus in the coming days, which he claimed were crucial. Those who have any health issues relating to coronavirus spread can report to the health helpline number 1077 or call control room on 01475-232377 and 01475-233141.