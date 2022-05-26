Collector stops child marriage in Arakkonam

Girl’s parents made to give an undertaking that they will allow their daughter to pursue education

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian interacting with families, who were involved in the child marriage, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Girl’s parents made to give an undertaking that they will allow their daughter to pursue education

Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian stopped a marriage between a 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man at Vadamambakkam village near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Thursday.

In Thursday’s incident, the girl’s family was let off after her parents gave an undertaking that they would allow her to pursue education. “Continuous vigil against such practices is needed. Stern warning was given to the families before we got the written undertaking from them,” Mr. Pandian said.

Officials said it was around 8.30 a.m. when Childline received a call about the marriage. After verifying its authenticity with the police, a team led by the Collector rushed to the venue, where only a limited number of family members and friends had gathered. The smaller crowd showed that the families wanted the wedding to be a quiet affair, officials said.

“We have been working with local social groups and police to get sensitise residents on the issue. Teachers were also involved in the exercise,” said P. Samraj, district coordinator, Childline (Ranipet).

Arakkonam RDO Mr. Sivadasu, Ms. Nerosha, district social welfare officer, and Mr. Palanirajan, tahsildar (Arakkonam), were involved in the exercise, as part of the rescue team, said officials.