Chennai

Collector, other officials inspects Veda Nilayam

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, officials have resumed work on converting Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, which served as the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, into a memorial.

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi visited Veda Nilayam with a team of officials on Friday. As per provisions of Section 19 (1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 and Rule 16 of the government rules, the Collector had issued a declaration that the acquisition was done to convert the residence into a government memorial.

The property was purchased by Jayalalithaa and her mother in 1967 at a cost of ₹1.32 lakh.

