ChennaiVELLORE 10 March 2020 23:18 IST
Comments
Collector orders sealing of plastic bags factory
Updated: 10 March 2020 23:18 IST
A factory involved in the manufacture of plastic carry-bags was sealed on Tuesday following the orders of the District Collector.
Premises raided
Based on the information received by the Pollution Control Board office here, a team led by Block Development Officer (schemes) and Tahsildar, raided the premises in Abdullapuram on the outskirts of Vellore city.
Supplied to wholesalers
Nearly one ton of plastic carry-bags, which would be supplied to wholesalers in Vellore, was seized.
Raw materials and machinery used for the manufacturing and recycling of such carry-bags, banned by the State government since last year, were found by the team.
More In Chennai
Read more...