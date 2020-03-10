Collector orders sealing of plastic bags factory

VELLORE

10 March 2020 23:18 IST

A factory involved in the manufacture of plastic carry-bags was sealed on Tuesday following the orders of the District Collector.

Premises raided

Based on the information received by the Pollution Control Board office here, a team led by Block Development Officer (schemes) and Tahsildar, raided the premises in Abdullapuram on the outskirts of Vellore city.

Supplied to wholesalers

Nearly one ton of plastic carry-bags, which would be supplied to wholesalers in Vellore, was seized.

Raw materials and machinery used for the manufacturing and recycling of such carry-bags, banned by the State government since last year, were found by the team.