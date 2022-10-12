Chennai

Collector earns accolades for Green Mission initiatives

Tiruvannamalai District Collector B. Murugesh

Tiruvannamalai District Collector B. Murugesh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector B. Murugesh has earned appreciation for his initiatives towards water conservation and enhancing green cover through plantation drives by roping in MGNREGS workers in the district. According to a press release, P. Amudha, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, in her letter to the Collector on Tuesday, said that the efforts taken by the district administration on Green Mission initiatives have become an example in the field of water conservation and environmental protection for other districts to emulate.

She hoped that the results of the efforts taken by the district administration would bear fruits in the future and benefit the people of the district, the release said.  


