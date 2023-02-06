ADVERTISEMENT

Collective urges government urged to grant horizontal reservation for transpersons 

February 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Central and State governments failed to take steps to treat the transpersons as a socially and educationally backward class and provide reservation to members of that community, says founder

The Hindu Bureau

Trans Rights Now Collective, a forum for the rights of transpersons on Monday urged the State government to grant horizontal reservation to transpersons. 

Addressing mediapersons here, its founder and activist Grace Banu said despite a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014 for the welfare of transpersons, Central and State governments failed to take steps to treat the transpersons as a socially and educationally backward class and provide reservation to members of that community. 

Ms. Banu said, “We have sent several representations to the State government to consider providing horizontal reservation to transpersons in education and employment. However, till date the government failed to move in that direction.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She also pointed out that Karnataka has implemented the horizontal reservation by providing 1% reservation to trans persons in employment.  

The members of the forum also alleged that some of them faced discrimination right from the initial stage of selection process for police recruitment starting from application stage to final stage of physical test.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US