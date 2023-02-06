Collective urges government urged to grant horizontal reservation for transpersons 

February 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Trans Rights Now Collective, a forum for the rights of transpersons on Monday urged the State government to grant horizontal reservation to transpersons.

Addressing mediapersons here, its founder and activist Grace Banu said despite a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2014 for the welfare of transpersons, Central and State governments failed to take steps to treat the transpersons as a socially and educationally backward class and provide reservation to members of that community.

Ms. Banu said, “We have sent several representations to the State government to consider providing horizontal reservation to transpersons in education and employment. However, till date the government failed to move in that direction.”

She also pointed out that Karnataka has implemented the horizontal reservation by providing 1% reservation to trans persons in employment.

The members of the forum also alleged that some of them faced discrimination right from the initial stage of selection process for police recruitment starting from application stage to final stage of physical test.