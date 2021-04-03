Collect a free water bowl and participate in this challenge

People For Cattle in India (PFCI), which has been conducting the Water Bowl Challenge since 2014, recently launched its latest edition. The annual challenge is aimed at encouraging people to place water bowls outside their houses to quench the thirst of birds and animals.

To participate in the water bowl challenge, one has to collect their water bowl from PFCl, click a picture with an animal/ bird drinking water from the bowl and nominate five other people to do the same. The participants have to use the hashtag #WaterBowlChallenge, #WaterBowlChallenge2021, #PFCI and tag actor Regina Cassandra, who is the campaign brand ambassador. Regina will pick the lucky entries and they will receive surprise gifts, says a release. The last date to submit entries is April 25. Bowls are allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For details, call 98840 71136