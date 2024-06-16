GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collapsed compound wall, construction debris puts Egmore government school in a tough spot

Since work for the Southern Railway’s fourth line project between the Egmore and Beach railway stations began, construction materials are transported through the school

Updated - June 16, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

Meghna M.
The Dr. Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School near Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road is right next to the railway tracks where the fourth-line project is under way.

The Dr. Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School near Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road is right next to the railway tracks where the fourth-line project is under way. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Broken compound walls and construction materials strewn by the side of the Dr. Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School in Egmore has raised concern over the safety of its students.

Since work for the Southern Railway’s fourth line project between the Egmore and Beach railway stations began, construction materials are transported through the school. Located near Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road, the school is right next to the railway tracks, separated only by a gate that cannot be closed during school hours, sources from the school said.

Over the last two months, the compound wall of the school has collapsed as drainage works connecting the Cooum are being carried out. A huge mound of soil and debris have been accumulating on the side of the school resulting in the collapse of the wall. “The debris is just one heavy rainfall away from spilling into the school,” a parent said.

With two interactive classrooms, the school currently has about 110 boys studying from Class VI to XII. Stating that the poor state of the school has affected admissions, staff from the school said: “In the last two years, we had about 150-170 students. Now, it has reduced to 95-100. Parents take a look at the condition of the school and opt not to send their children here. The school board too had to be removed as it was affecting transportation of materials.”

According to sources, a complaint to build a compound wall was reportedly flagged; however, officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that construction of the compound wall could be carried out only after the fourth line project is completed. Officials from the School Education Department have also stated that the wall would be built after the project was finished.

