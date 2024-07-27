GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collaboration to treat sports injuries and perform procedures free of cost

Published - July 27, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rela Hospital has partnered with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation to provide free implants for sports injuries and has collaborated with the Spine and Orthopaedics Action and Research Trust (SOAR) to fund treatment for orthopaedic, spine, and sports injuries.

Supported by the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, the hospital will offer implants for sports injuries and perform procedures free of cost. SOAR will cover the cost of surgeries and treatments at the hospital.

The hospital also organised Celebrating Tamil Nadu’s Olympians, an event featuring a lineup of legendary sports persons, including Vasudevan Baskaran, Mohammed Riaz, Adam Sinclair, the last Tamil Nadu representatives in the men’s Olympic hockey team, alongside Shiny Wilson (800 metres National Champion) and Aarathy Kasturi (Indian Skating Track Athlete).

They interacted with over 100 athletes from schools across the State, according to a press release. Mohamed Rela, chairman, Rela Hospital and Prakash Ayyadurai, head, Department of Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Rela Hospital were present.

