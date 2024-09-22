Collab between India, UK vital to solve climate crisis:

The British Deputy High Commission in Chennai, with the U.K.’s innovation agency Connected Places Catapult, hosted a workshop titled ‘Unlocking the value chain of EVs and micromobility.’ At the event, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Oliver Ballhatchet, underscored the U.K.’s commitment to supporting the Tamil Nadu government and the importance of the science and innovation collaboration between the U.K. and India to solve climate and public health crisis, a press release said.

The event, funded by ‘Innovate UK’ brought experts from Tamil Nadu government, industry, and multilateral agencies to discuss challenges in the wider adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and micromobility solutions and focused on fostering collaboration between UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Indian stakeholders to drive the transition to net zero, according to a press release.

Participants explored ways to address market challenges and promote sustainable partnerships in the EV and micromobility sectors, the release said.

