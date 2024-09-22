ADVERTISEMENT

Collab between India, UK vital to solve climate crisis:

Published - September 22, 2024 12:37 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The British Deputy High Commission in Chennai, with the U.K.’s innovation agency Connected Places Catapult, hosted a workshop titled ‘Unlocking the value chain of EVs and micromobility.’ At the event, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Oliver Ballhatchet, underscored the U.K.’s commitment to supporting the Tamil Nadu government and the importance of the science and innovation collaboration between the U.K. and India to solve climate and public health crisis, a press release said.

The event, funded by ‘Innovate UK’ brought experts from Tamil Nadu government, industry, and multilateral agencies to discuss challenges in the wider adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and micromobility solutions and focused on fostering collaboration between UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Indian stakeholders to drive the transition to net zero, according to a press release.

Participants explored ways to address market challenges and promote sustainable partnerships in the EV and micromobility sectors, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US