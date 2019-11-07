Cognizant says it will hire over 23,000 students in 2020

During the calendar year 2020, Nasdaq-listed IT firm, Cognizant will be hiring over 23,000 students in India alone. “We will be hiring over 23,000 students and this figure does not include BPO operations. Our plan is to hire students from STEM disciplines and primarily engineering,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India on the side-lines of the eighteenth edition of CII Connect 2019.

He explained that in the last five years, Cognizant’s net addition has been growing steadily. “From 2014 to 2018 we had a net headcount addition of 66,000 employees in India. For the first nine months of this year we have added 9,000 employees,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when Cognizant has said that it would be cutting as many as 7,000 jobs in the next few quarters. While announcing its quarter three results, the IT firm had said that it has made the difficult decision to remove approximately 10,000-12,000 mid-to-senior level associates worldwide from their current roles in coming quarters.

The gross reduction is expected to lead to a net reduction of approximately 5,000 to 7,000 roles (about 2% of the company’s total population), as the company aims to re-skill and redeploy approximately 5,000 of the total associates impacted.