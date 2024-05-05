Coffee table book on auditing and financial consultation firm released

May 05, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran in Chennai on Saturday released a coffee table book on the auditing and financial consultation firm, R. Subramanian (RS) and Company LLP, to mark its golden jubilee. The book chronicles the growth of the firm since its founding in 1974.

A press release said Mr. Nageswaran commended the firm’s journey and spoke in detail about Viksit Bharat. R. Seshasayee, Chairman, Asian Paints, and Vice-Chairman, Hinduja Group, reminisced about the firm’s foundation and legacy. He distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of the the RS Endowment.

A panel discussion on ‘Technology and Regulation – A Balancing Act’ was held, and Lakshminarayanan, Chancellor of Krea University, Gargi Kaul, advisor of Adani Group, and Subramania Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of RBL Bank, participated in the panel. Vidya Bala, co-founder of primeinvestor.in, moderated the discussion, the release said.

Many industrialists, the firm’s partners, clients, and staff also participated.

