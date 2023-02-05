ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee table book of Rotary Club of Chennai Towers launched

February 05, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A coffee table book, a silver jubilee edition of the Rotary Club of Chennai Towers, was launched in the city on Sunday. 

Club president Satish Jupiter said the book depicts the journey of the club and has insightful pieces that give a wide perspective into the club and its activities. “A coffee table book is a way to express yourself. It allows you to surround yourself with an array of interests, be it art or information and helps to subtly share your thoughts and the deeds of the journey. It is meant to inspire future leaders and the generations to come,” he said. Though the idea to create a coffee table book was mooted five years ago, it became a reality only this year.

Lieutenant General A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, said the club through its various activities had touched millions of lives. He said this book provides a glimpse into the past and captures the history of the club. The book will serve to preserve the legacy of the club.

Rear Admiral S. Venkat Raman, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, spoke.

