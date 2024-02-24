Coffee table book about Greater Chennai Corporation launched

February 24, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday released a coffee table book on the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), titled Caring for Chennai in the presence of author and historian V. Sriram, during the event to inaugurate the Nemmeli desalination plant.

The first time a compilation of the GCC’s activities was brough out was in 1940, when S. Satyamurti was the Mayor. Since then, the civic body has released similar compilations in 1950 (Mayor Dr. P.V. Cherian), 1952 (Mayor T. Chengalvaroyan), and 1972 (Mayor Kamakshi Jayaraman).

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the book could be considered a worthy successor to those publications, and successive scholars would view this work as a reference volume. “The Corporation thanks Mr. Sriram and all those who contributed, including the present and past elected representatives, officials, and others who contributed directly and indirectly to the documentation.”

Mr. Sriram said the coffee table book was a brief yet comprehensive volume dedicated to the history and development of the GCC from its founding in 1688 to the present day. The documentation of the latest works of the GCC was done by Christy Leema E., who leads the civic body’s communication cell, along with the assistance of the communication team of Chennai Smart City Project.

