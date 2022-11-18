  1. EPaper
Cochlear implant surgeries to be made available at all government medical college hospitals

Doctors in all districts will also be trained adequately, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

November 18, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presents the lifetime achievement award to Mohan Kameswaran (in absentia), managing director, Madras ENT Research Foundation on Friday. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presents the lifetime achievement award to Mohan Kameswaran (in absentia), managing director, Madras ENT Research Foundation on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Activating the cochlear implant on the 400th beneficiary, a three-year-old child, at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that within the next one year, infrastructure to perform cochlear implant surgeries will be created or strengthened in all 36 government medical college hospitals.

“In one year, we will improve the infrastructure or newly create infrastructure for performing cochlear implant surgeries in all 36 government medical college hospitals in the State, and if required in district government hospitals. Doctors in all districts will also be trained adequately,” he told reporters during the sidelines of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Department of ENT of RGGGH.

As of now, cochlear implant surgeries were being done in 19 hospitals, the Minister said.

From January 11, 2012 to October 20, 2022, a total of 5,035 persons have received cochlear implants under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) across the State, with the government spending a total of ₹358.44 crore for the implants, he said.

He said that 400 cochlear implantations were done so far at RGGGH. Under CMCHIS, hearing aids were provided for 87,294 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹70.17 crore.

Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar and RGGGH Dean E. Theranirajan were present.

