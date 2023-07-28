ADVERTISEMENT

Cocaine trafficking network unearthed, three persons arrested

July 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Narcotics and drugs seized from two Nigerian nationals by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zone, on Friday unearthed a cocaine trafficking network and arrested three persons, including two Nigerian nationals. They also seized 78 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of charas and 30 blots of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), a street drug.

Based on specific inputs, the NCB officers intercepted two Nigerian nationals near Rohini cinema in Koyambedu and seized the contraband from them. A resident of Chennai, who had come to receive the contraband, was nabbed. All the three have been remanded in judicial custody.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the drugs were sourced by the Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and brought to Chennai for local distribution. Further investigation is on, said NCB’s Zonal Director, P. Aravindhan.

