HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cocaine trafficking network unearthed, three persons arrested

July 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Narcotics and drugs seized from two Nigerian nationals by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai.

Narcotics and drugs seized from two Nigerian nationals by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai zone, on Friday unearthed a cocaine trafficking network and arrested three persons, including two Nigerian nationals. They also seized 78 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of charas and 30 blots of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), a street drug.

Based on specific inputs, the NCB officers intercepted two Nigerian nationals near Rohini cinema in Koyambedu and seized the contraband from them. A resident of Chennai, who had come to receive the contraband, was nabbed. All the three have been remanded in judicial custody.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the drugs were sourced by the Nigerian nationals from Bengaluru and brought to Chennai for local distribution. Further investigation is on, said NCB’s Zonal Director, P. Aravindhan.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.