Coastal places, including Chennai, miss winter chill this January as easterlies bring isolated rain

January 08, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Coastal places of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have been missing the winter chill this month as easterlies continue bringing isolated rain. On Saturday morning, too, a few areas in Chennai received light rain.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain at one or two places in the coastal parts and adjoining districts for Sunday. Dry weather may set in over the State and Puducherry on Monday.

Warmer nights

Many coastal places have been experiencing relatively warmer nights so far this January, the coldest month of the year. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius and 23.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday, more than two degrees Celsius above normal.

In 2022, Nungambakkam registered the lowest minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius on January 20 for the month.

Similarly, places such as Nagapattinam (25.6 degrees Celsius) and Kanniyakumari (24.2 degrees Celsius) experienced an above-average minimum temperature on Saturday. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. A few other weather stations in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts recorded mild rain.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said easterly winds prevailing over the region had triggered short spells of rain for the past one week. The cloudy condition had prevented a drop in the minimum temperature, and there were days when the night temperature climbed to 25 degrees Celsius at some places.

The State may largely begin experiencing a dry weather next week till Friday, and a dip in temperature is expected. On the possibility of a wet spell around Pongal, he said the department was monitoring the weather.

The IMD has also forecast mist or haze at one or two places in north interior Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday. There is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 29-30 degrees Celsius and 23-24 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

The department is yet to declare the withdrawal of northeast monsoon as isolated rain has been occurring at a few places in the State since January 1. Many years, the northeast monsoon spills into the first half of January, and IMD would announce its withdrawal after a couple of dry days.

The State had recorded nearly 44.4 cm of rainfall, 1% more than its average, between October and December 2022. Though there is a spillover of the monsoon, the IMD calculates December 31 as the end of the monsoon for the year.