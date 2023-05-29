Coastal parts may experience scorching heat till June first week

May 29, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Coastal parts of the State may continue to experience searing heat until the first few days of June. A weak weather system is likely to bring thunderstorms, particularly in the Western Ghats districts of the State, during the next few days.

Parts of north Tamil Nadu sizzled on Monday too as the mercury level climbed above 40 degrees Celsius. Vellore recorded the State’s maximum day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Tiruttani with 40.4 degrees Celsius and Karur with 40 degrees Celsius.

Though the temperature was close to the day’s normal in places like Chennai, residents noted that the heat outdoors felt more than 40 degrees Celsius and there was no respite from the scorching sun.

The maximum temperature in Madurai, Palayamkottai and Chennai’s Meenambakkam missed the 40-degree mark on Monday. Officials of the Meteorological Department said people in coastal areas may experience uncomfortable, hot weather due to humid conditions. The same weather pattern may occur till the first week of June.

A weak trough running till interior Tamil Nadu may bring thunderstorms in one or two places in the State . The department has forecast a slight increase in rainfall from May 31 to June 2 over the State.

On Tuesday, Udhagamandalam recorded mild rains of 2 cm and Madurai (1 cm) till 5.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the westerly component in the winds would trigger the temperature level, which would hover over 39-41 degrees Celsius in some parts this week. There was no sharp change in the reversal of winds to sea breeze on Monday in the coastal region either. The South west monsoon may set in over June 4.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the maximum temperature in Chennai will be around 39-40 degrees Celsius till Wednesday, and the night temperature will touch 29 degrees Celsius.

