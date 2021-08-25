Coast Guard Director General briefs Chief Minister on coastal security

Courtesy call: Coast Guard Director General K. Natarajan meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 01:36 IST

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard K. Natarajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Director General apprised Mr. Stalin about several facets of the Coast Guard and insight into the various developments envisaged for strengthening the coastal security of Tamil Nadu.

He also briefed the Chief Minister about major operations undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard, including fire fighting, anti-smuggling and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Mr. Natarajan acknowledged the efforts and support of the State government in strengthening the coastal security mechanisms, a press release said.

During the day, he also inaugurated a Coast Guard residential flats complex with 308 units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Ayapakkam.