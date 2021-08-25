Chennai

Coast Guard Director General briefs Chief Minister on coastal security

Courtesy call: Coast Guard Director General K. Natarajan meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.  

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard K. Natarajan called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Director General apprised Mr. Stalin about several facets of the Coast Guard and insight into the various developments envisaged for strengthening the coastal security of Tamil Nadu.

He also briefed the Chief Minister about major operations undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard, including fire fighting, anti-smuggling and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Mr. Natarajan acknowledged the efforts and support of the State government in strengthening the coastal security mechanisms, a press release said.

During the day, he also inaugurated a Coast Guard residential flats complex with 308 units constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Ayapakkam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 1:36:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/coast-guard-director-general-briefs-chief-minister-on-coastal-security/article36090576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY