Chennai

Coast Guard DG reviews operational preparedness

V.S. Panthania
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 29, 2022 20:24 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:24 IST

Director-General of Indian Coast Guard V.S. Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness of the Eastern Sea Board, off Chennai coast, on Friday.

Ships and aircraft of Coast Guard Eastern Sea Board displayed various charter of duties, including firefighting, boarding operations, search and rescue and pollution response demo. 

The recently inducted state-of-art Dhruv ALH MK-III helicopters displayed search and rescue operations by using rescue basket. The event concluded with a spectacular steam past by participating ships followed by fly past executed by aircraft of the region, said a press release. 

