Coast Guard conducts clean-up drive at Marina, Elliot’s beaches in Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a massive coastal clean-up drive at Marina and Elliot’s beaches on Saturday (September 21, 2024) on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Inspector General of the Coast Guard Region (East) Donny Michael flagged off the clean-up drive at the Marina Beach. He said preserving the marine ecosystem is imperative for the overall well-being of all living beings. He stressed on the importance of creating awareness on preventing plastics from reaching the sea, as the marine ecosystem plays a vital role in the human food cycle.

He said that the Indian Coast Guard remains committed to the preservation of marine environment as part of the basic Charter of Duties entrusted by the Government of India.

Around 900 volunteers from 20 different schools and colleges, corporate and industrial houses, and Central and State government agencies participated in the coastal clean-up drive, despite the morning showers on Saturday, resulting in the collection of about 450 kg of waste, including plastics. The collected waste was documented by the ICG officials for further analysis so that preventive strategies could be formulated.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Port Trust of Chennai, Central Industrial Security Force, Tamil Nadu police, NCC, NSS, industrial houses, including Enfield, and NGOs such as the Tree foundation and Born To Win Research Foundation were among those who participated in the event.

Apart from Chennai, similar coastal clean-up drives were organised by Coast Guard units based in Tuticorin and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.