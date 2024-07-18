Coast Guard Commander (East) calls on City Police Commissioner 

Commander Coast Guard (East) and Inspector General Donny Michael called on Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A. Arun at the latter’s office on Thursday.

He discussed at length subjects pertaining to various facets of security — smuggling of narcotics and other contraband through sea routes; coordination in rescue operation throughout the seashore that falls under GCP limits between Tiruvottiyur and Neelankarai, and close coordination in sharing intelligence.

Further, a proposal to chalk out a security coordination mechanism with Coast Guard officials to ensure security on the coastal zone was also discussed, a press release from the Commissioner’s office said.