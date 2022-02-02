Coast Guard celebrates 46th Raising Day

An operational display by Coast Guard ships and Chetak helicopters held off Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday with an operational display by Coast Guard ships and Chetak helicopters off Chennai. Four ships and two helicopters undertook helicopter manoeuvres and Search and Rescue (SAR) demos off Elliot’s Beach and Marina Beach.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the headquarters Coast Guard Region (East) here to commemorate the Raising Day celebrations. During the ceremony, citations were presented to four units that participated in Operation Sagar Aaraksha-2 and IMO Bravery Awards were awarded to four personnel by Inspector General AP Badola, Commander Coast Guard Region (East), a press release said.

As part of Coast Guard Week Celebrations, various activities were conducted including a special Swachhta Abhiyan, special community interaction with the fishing community and outreach of Coast Guard activities using virtual media focusing on environmental concerns and Safety of Life at Sea. Various lectures and practical demonstrations were part of these events to garner awareness and interest among the target group. Further, a quiz for school students using a digital platform also formed part of the celebrations, the release said.