Coarse sand on road causes accidents

A section of Kaliamman Koil Street needs urgent attention, say motorists

Without proper levelling, the widened portion of Kaliamman Koil Street at Chinmaya Nagar in Virugambakkam has considerable coarse sand, which has made it accident-prone.

Following a water pipeline-laying work by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) a month ago, the road had to be relaid. As part of the CMWSSB work, the trenches were dug up on both sides of the road.

It is more than a week since the road-relaying work was completed on the 4.5 km-long stretch, but motorists find do not find it a safe road to navigate. “At night, we can’t see the levelled portion of the carriageway clearly. Motorcyclists skidding on the coarse sand is a frequent occurrence,” says B. Sekar, a resident of Virugambakkam.

Interestingly, the damaged stretch especially towards Virugambakkam was relaid with cement concrete mixture as a stop-gap measure a few days ago after frequent night-time accidents were reported by the local police.

However, the other side of the damaged stretch treated to levelling with coarse sand levelling, which puts motorists at high risk for accidents.

The section of the road that was widened from 30 feet to 60 feet has a concrete median, LED street lights and pedestrian crossings. It is an important stretch because mofussil buses leaving the CMBT bus terminus through the rear entrance take a ‘U’ turn here (at the widened portion of the stretch in front of the wholesale market) before proceeding towards Poonamallee High (PH) Road.

The ‘U’ turn has been in existence for more than a year, since the widening of the stretch between Koyambedu market and Chinmaya Nagar junction, a distance of around 500 metres, had been carried out to decongest the narrow intersection in front of the Koyambedu police station.

Most of the mofussil buses that take the ‘U’ are headed towards the Bangalore Highway.

During weekends, this stretch witnesses a greater movement of buses and hence, the deployment of a traffic police personnel. However, the service of the lone traffic police personnel was also discontinued a month ago, residents point out.

On both sides of the Kaliamman Koil Street, there are densely populated residential localities including Koyambedu, Chinmaya Nagar, Dasarathapuram, Virugambakkam and Saligramam.

“Steps will be taken to relay the damaged portion of the road soon,” says a Greater Chennai Corporation official.